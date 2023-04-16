Keebler Park is getting several upgrades with the help of the Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative (ENI).
ENI is a grant funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of Alabama. ENI recognizes 15 underserved communities in Alabama through aiding current pandemic-related issues as well as building health initiatives for the future.
Councilmember Teneeshia Johnson is the community liaison between ENI and Dadeville. She said the projects being implemented at Keebler Park will encourage physical movement within the community, which has both physical and mental health benefits.
“We are trying to help people overcome those obstacles COVID left behind because other than just the physical illness, there were a lot of mental stressors (as well),” Johnson said.
Some of the upgrades to Keebler Park include bike racks, a community garden, playground apparatuses and more picnic tables to foster outdoor activity. Johnson said the picnic tables will also have meaningful images to Dadeville on them, which is something that was finalized during the last meeting.
Johnson said going through and making decisions on how the project should be executed, like the picnic tables, is why having community voices is so important for ENI efforts.
“We want your input. We want everybody to get involved,” she said. “This is our city. This is our community. You may not think it’s important, but what you have to say is important.”
Another community organization involved with the Keebler Park project is the Dadeville Beautification Board. Elaine Forbus with the board said a recent effort they are working towards are clean-up days for the park.
The clean-up days will involve cutting back shrubs, putting in mulch and weeding. Dates for these clean-up days will be posted through the beautification board’s Facebook page.
In the meantime, the City of Dadeville is continuing to work on the new playground that is replacing the former Creation Plantation, which has since been renamed. The beautification board is also working to save the handprints from the original Creation Plantation as a separate project from ENI.
In addition to the park, Johnson is planning a health fair for Dadeville in September through ENI. Currently, she is in the recruiting phase working to find those connected to the healthcare field who may want to pass out health-related information or perform tests such as blood pressure tests.
Johnson said another goal of hers is getting the youth involved with ENI as well.
“They have a voice, and we want to hear how they feel,” she said. “Kids have some great ideas, and they are not to be overlooked.”
Nearly a year ago ENI presented to the Dadeville City Council about the initiative. Johnson said at first, they had tabled it, but after more research the council decided to get involved.
“We wanted to do it because why not. We are underserved. We are,” she said. “We deserve it. Our community deserves it. Our citizens deserve it.”
The next ENI meeting will be in May, and Johnson said those interested are welcome to email her, call her, text her or even send her a Facebook message.
The Keebler Park project is expected to be completed by Spring 2024.