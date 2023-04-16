keebler park
By Spring 2024 Keebler Park will have bike racks, additional playground equipment, a community garden and more picnic tables. This project is part of the Equitable Neighborhood Initiative.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Keebler Park is getting several upgrades with the help of the Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative (ENI).

The new Keebler Park playground under construction.

