Fall is just around the corner and Keebler Park is ready for its third annual Scarecrows in the Park art display featuring the Pirates of the Pandemic.
Dadeville resident Dianna Porter has taken ownership of maintaining Keebler Park and hopes to see community participation in this year’s event.
“It will be the same guidelines we’ve always had — family-friendly theme and designs,” Porter said. “But this year we are not charging a fee.”
Also different this year, participants must purchase or procure their own materials and Porter highly suggests the PVC-based directions she will make available.
“We will provide directions on how to build (a scarecrow) out of PVC, which is what is preferred because they are very little maintenance,” Porter said.
Applications also will be made available, which are still required to participate even though there is no fee. Applications and directions can be found at the Dadeville Public Library and Dadeville City Hall, along with online on the Dadeville Experience Facebook page.
“It’s really important to follow the (PVC instructions) because I maintain them,” Porter said. “With the glued-up PVC we rarely have any issues. They have withstood storms and rain; I’ve only had to make a couple repairs in the past.”
The scarecrows will be installed the first week of October and likely remain up through Thanksgiving.
“We were going to take them down Nov. 1 last year but people kept discovering them and calling to say how much they enjoyed it so we kept them up through Thanksgiving,” Porter said.
Once someone completes a scarecrow, he or she can reach out to Porter at 256-750-0075 to make an appointment to set it up.
“We usually set up by appointment for them to be brought out or I can sometimes go pick them up and install them,” Porter said.
Last year, there were 14 scarecrows in Keebler Park for the fall celebration and Porter hopes to see at least the same participation if not more this year.
“It grew more than double last year (from the previous year),” she said. “It’s just a fun thing to do for celebrating fall. It’s what they’re for.”
Keebler Park suffered some damage from the April 19 straight-line windstorm and had roughly seven trees down along with tons of limbs. As a result, the park was closed for a while and reopened around July 4.
“We’re still going the rain garden and hopefully some other art planned for Keebler over the next year,” Porter said.