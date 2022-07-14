Thanks to the Alexander City City Council, K-9 officer Chase will live the rest of his life in retirement.
The council approved the retirement and going home with handler Michael Ponder at its Monday meeting.
“Generally with a drug K-9 you get about four years,” Alexander City police Chief Jay Turner said. “We got six years from Chase. They typically get arthritis and other medical issues.”
Chase and Ponder were present at the meeting to accept congratulations for a job well done from the council.
Bama Theater
The council held a first reading of an ordinance to convey the old theater to ACT II. The community theater group has been occupying the building and paying rent to the city. Community Development Director Al Jones said the move benefits both the city and ACT II.
“It gets a liability off our books,” Jones told the council. “It gives them an asset to borrow against to further fix up the building.”
Sewer projects
The council approved the issuance of a $9,390,000 warrant through the state revolving fund to help cover the expense of installing a sewer line along U.S. Highway 280 to service portions of northwestern Alexander City to the industrial park in Kellyton.
The council also approved a bid to replace one of the two smaller clarifiers at the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility in the amount of $686,200. When the project is complete the facility will have two of its four clarifiers working.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of meetings from June 6 and June 20 and a public hearing from June 16.
• Surplused an automobile to be sold by auction.
• Authorized applying for a 2022 Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant used to purchase equipment for the Alexander City Police Department.
• Entered an executive session for approximately 45 minutes to discuss two economic development opportunities and took no action when it returned to regular session.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 18.
