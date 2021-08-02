The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has updated its back-to-school guidance, recommending masks in schools and on buses and 3 feet of separation between students but no COVID-exposure quarantine, assuming the first two rules are followed.
ADPH's stance on masking in K-12 schools echoes that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics; however, it is up to local school boards to enact mask policies in the absence of a statewide mask mandate. Last week Gov. Kay Ivey doubled down on her opposition to a statewide mandate for schools, saying through a spokesperson that she has been "crystal clear" on this.
“Generally, it is school officials who are in charge of making decisions that work best for their school," spokesperson Gina Maiola said Wednesday. "The governor trusts these school officials to make the best decision possible using all available information."
Last week, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said he "didn't expect" the board of education to pass a mask requirement.
"I don't anticipate a mandate, but I do anticipate us saying 'We want kids in masks; we will highly encourage it,'" he said Tuesday. "We encourage vaccines but we can't, of course, mandate that either."
However, Lankford said the school system would review ADPH's back-to-school toolkit before releasing a finalized COVID-19 policy.
"Last year, we started our 'Return to Learn' plan in the latter part of June and I had 29 revisions before Aug. 1st," he said, adding that Alex City Schools does have a tentative "Journey Forward" plan published on its website.
In the tentative plan, masks are optional but students who are exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive — within 3 feet of them for 15 minutes or longer — must quarantine for 10 days and attend class virtually. However, students and employees are exempt from quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days.
Alex City Schools has also rolled back its virtual learning option for all but ninth- through 12th-grade students, as required by Alabama law since before the pandemic.
Tallapoosa County Schools has also held off on announcing a finalized COVID-19 policy but according to a working document shared earlier this summer, masks will be "recommended" but not required for those who have not been vaccinated.
As of Monday, Auburn, Baldwin County, Birmingham, Fairfield, Huntsville, Lowndes County, Macon County, Opelika, Ozark, Wilcox County and Perry County school systems say they will require masks, as well as Decatur City Schools at the middle and high school levels. Bullock County Schools will require masks for the unvaccinated only.