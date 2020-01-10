It took only six hours for law enforcement to arrest a suspect in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Camp Hill.
“We arrested a 17-year-old juvenile about 11 p.m. Thursday,” Camp Hill police chief Danny Williams said. “The U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force picked him up in Lee County. He is charged with attempted murder.”
The juvenile was connected with a shooting reported just six hours earlier.
“We responded to a call from dispatch of a gunshot victim in the area of Church Avenue and Alberta Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday,” Williams said. “An officer found an 18-year-old male victim and provided first aid.”
Williams said the shooting took place on Alberta Street and the victim made his way to a backyard near Church Street where a Camp Hill police officer found him.
“He was taken by ambulance to Russell Medical and is being transferred to UAB,” Williams said Thursday night.
Williams said the juvenile left the scene driving a black 2011 Toyota Corolla.
It is the second shooting in three days in Camp Hill.
“There are no connections between this one and the incident from Tuesday night,” Williams said. “We have not made an arrest in the Tuesday night shooting and are waiting to speak with the victim.”
Williams said both cases are still under investigation.
Second shooting in 3 days in Camp Hill
Cliff Williams
Staff Writer
