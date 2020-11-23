The wheels of justice turn slow for some. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped those wheels for eight months but now the wheels are moving forward again, just a little slower.
Presiding Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Ray Martin said official health recommendations will be followed as jury trials resume in Alexander City on Nov. 30. Martin said the courtroom might be the safest public place around.
“I’ve been in Walmart and I’ve been in the courtroom,” Martin said. “I feel safer in the courtroom because everybody is temperature checked; everybody has a mask on; everybody is 6 or more feet apart. The safeguards are being followed here.”
Martin said following the safeguards means wheels will not move as fast as before the pandemic.
“We have more things we have to follow,” Martin said. “Some things will take longer than they did before.”
Martin already has experience in conducting jury trials during a pandemic.
“We had a jury term in Randolph County,” Martin said. “We went to verdict in two cases — one of them was a murder case that took most of the first week.”
Martin said the guidelines for jury trials mirror the recommendations from health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We just took every precaution (in Randolph County), 6 feet apart, mandatory masks all the time, hand sanitizer and gloves upon request,” Martin said. “That is pretty much what we are going to do here. Every mechanism for safety that we have available, we are taking.”
Martin said courtrooms have been measured and divided to accomplish social distancing. But more of the small things have been looked at too.
“Little things like making sure the P.A. system works, audiovisual works,” Martin said. “Communication is more difficult in masks.”
Martin said Randolph County renovated its courtroom in the months prior to its post-pandemic term and plexiglass at the witness stand was included as a safeguard. Martin said similar measures for the two courtrooms in Tallapoosa County are being looked into, but Martin isn’t too worried about it in Tallapoosa County.
“Here is the thing about the new (Alexander City) courtroom,” Martin said. “At city hall at the upstairs courtroom, it would be virtually impossible; we couldn’t do it. Here in this courtroom, it is large. We have space from the gallery to the bar. We just got more room.”
Preventative measures don’t just apply to the courtroom.
“We are doing the same for jury deliberation,” Martin said. “We can’t use the jury room, probably going to have to use the small courtroom which is what we did in Randolph County.”
While the safeguards easily allow for jury trials to resume, the first day of a term is always the most crowed at the courthouse as everyone who received a jury summons comes. Measures have been taken to help there too.
“We have an electronic system now where jurors can go online to answer the qualifications,” Martin said. “They are attesting they are telling the truth in these qualification questions and a lot of excuse situations can be taken up that way. The entire thing is we are keeping down the number of people in the courthouse and courtroom.”
The summons also has staggered times to report to the courthouse to insure fewer people are there.
“On the ones that electronically answer, they are prequalified. That cuts down time so much,” Martin said. “You have a lot of folks who don’t have the capacity or are not certain about doing a juror thing online. They have questions. One of the groups will be those folks. It will take a little bit longer but it worked out.”
Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said there is no need to worry about information being shared from the electronic qualifications.
“The jury summons with the message to go online to get prequalified, there are a lot of hesitations about answering those questions,” Duerr said. “Those answers stay confidential within our own court system. If we have jurors in Alexander City answering these questions, my office, the judge, the clerk’s office and the defense attorney are the ones who will have access to that. It is the same as if they are answering these questions in court. There won’t be someone in Huntsville with an ex-wife here, saying ‘I just found out she got a jury summons in Tallapoosa County. Let me go look up and see what she answered.’ That is not going to be possible. It is going to be as safe as it is if they were here in the courtroom answering the question.”
Martin said the answers will be safeguarded by the circuit clerk’s office.
“The circuit clerk’s office has many safeguards in place for many aspects of court,” Martin said. “They have adapted to the new electronic record and storage to have those safeguards in place.”
Martin said this aspect of jury service during the pandemic could save time in future court terms with or without the pandemic.
“This is one thing to help us as far as far as economy of time,” Martin said. “If someone is already prequalified or if someone doesn’t prequalify. Let’s say you have someone that has moved and lives somewhere in Coosa County, the clerk can take care of that; they don’t have to come here to court to be excused. With the COVID excuses, has anyone tested positive, is anyone sick with this virus, these are all weeded out.”
Martin and Duerr said one of the reasons court may take longer is because officials are having to learn how to conduct the business of court in a pandemic and keep everyone safe.
“We are all learning this on the fly as we go,” Duerr said. “Every judge, every prosecutor, every attorney is having to learn this as we go.”
Martin said courts across the state including his have been conducting hearings and more since orders following the pandemic eased and equipment from the state allowed virtual hearings.
“We have been going with non-jury things virtually and in person in some cases since early in this pandemic,” Martin said. “Virtually, let’s say we are having a hearing, a probation revocation. We can put the attorney and his client, who might be in jail on a laptop, in a breakout room where they can confidentially communicate and then bring them back into the hearing. It has been working, just takes a little more time, a little more planning.”
Martin said technology allows for some virtual things in jury trials such as witnesses at depositions have been allowed for years, but it will be on a case-by-case basis.
“After this you cannot beat traditional court like we had,” Martin said. “That is just the way it is supposed to be. (Virtual tools are) going to be long term, something we can use in specialized circumstances. We can adapt it for special use. I do not see this as the way we do court from now on as in most cases we need to have live persons present in the courtroom.”
Randolph County is one of four counties in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Both Martin and Duerr tried cases there last week and both are confident there should be no issues in Tallapoosa County for jury trials other than them taking more time.
“In Randolph County, we had a jury ready at the end of the first day,” Martin said “To me it was absolutely amazing with everything going on. Patience is key. Anybody that has ever been on a jury knows, you have a lot of hurry up and wait. There is a little bit more now.”
Jury trials resume in Dadeville Dec. 6 and the same safeguards will be used at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, just modified for the facility.