A first-degree rape charge against James Michael Crayton will be presented to a Tallapoosa County grand jury.
Tallapoosa County district court Judge Kim Clayton bound the case over to the grand jury after determining authorities had enough evidence. Crayton, 47, of Jacksons Gap was arrested in August 2019 after a 19-year-old relative of Crayton said he raped her. Crayton told investigators the sexual interaction was consensual. Alexander City Police Department Det. Donald McCook investigated the case after the victim reported the incident just hours after the encounter. McCook said the Crayton and the victim spoke by phone before the alleged sexual assault.
“She called Mr. Crayton to get help buying some wine coolers,” McCook said. “She got in the car with him. (Crayton) said he had to go somewhere.”
McCook said the pair traveled in Crayton’s vehicle and he pulled off the road.
“(The victim) asked him what he was doing,” McCook said. “(The victim told McCook) he said, ‘You know.’”
McCook said the victim reported Crayton requested she get in the back of the car.
“(The victim) said she didn’t and Crayton grabbed her wrist pulling her to the back of the car,” McCook said.
The victim told McCook Crayton pulled both his and her clothes down and cleaned himself with napkins after the interaction. Those napkins were thrown from the car and investigators recovered them, which were found to have Crayton’s DNA on them.
McCook said the victim started to walk from the scene but realized she was several miles from her car so Crayton gave the victim a ride back to her vehicle.
McCook said the victim texted a friend after the incident and told the friend she had been raped. The friend supported her and told the victim she should tell her parents. McCook said the victim went home, told her parents and reported the incident to police.
McCook said investigators downloaded the phones recovering call information of Crayton and the victim finding the two spoke before the encounter and Crayton called her several times the day after the encounter.
Crayton spoke with McCook during the investigation just prior to his arrest.
“(Crayton) basically said he met (the victim) to give her some money,” McCook said. “(He said) they agreed to go down the road to have sex. He said it was consensual sex.”