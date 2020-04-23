Customers craving their favorite JR’s Sports Bar and Grill meals including wings and cheese nuggets will be relieved to hear the downtown restaurant is reopening today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout, delivery and curbside.
“We’ve had a lot of customers calling, texting, messaging on Facebook wanting us to come back and serve the community,” co-owner Audra McClure said. “We’ve had some say they had withdrawals — wing withdrawals, cheese nugget withdrawals — people from all different areas wanting us to open up.”
After being closed completely for about a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, McClure said JR’s had no other choice financially then to reopen.
“The whole reason we closed to begin with was for the safety of our employees and safety of our customers,” McClure said. “And of course with my health, an underlying condition, I still won’t be in there. But we now have no other choice than to open back up for our customer needs and wants and for us financially.”
McClure said husband, Chris McClure, plans to open with the full menu, despite some ordering and supply issues, and will have a wing basket special today. For $7.25 a customer can get 10 wings and fries.
While they had to furlough some employees for the temporarily closure, the McClures retain the majority of their employees as they reopen by rotating shifts.
“Some were able to draw unemployment; we were able to pay some but I don’t know any we haven’t brought back,” Audra McClure said. “We’ll rotate shifts where at least all of them will get something.”
Along with food, JR’s will offer alcohol to-go based on the Alabama Beverage Control Board license guidelines with the stay-at-home order.
“Alcohol can’t be in the drink when you walk out the door,” McClure said. “It all has to be sealed up.”
Bottled beer will be for sale along with mix-and-match six packs and draft beer sealed in growlers. Mixed drinks will include sealed miniature bottles with the nonalcoholic component separate.
“(Customers) can just look at our webpage (www.jrssportsbarandgrill.com) for daily specials to go as far as drinks,” McClure said.
While delivery will be an option, McClure reminds people to be patient as JR’s receives a lot of orders from shut-ins who the staff tries to take extra steps to help.
“We usually have some of these elderly people calling as early as 3 p.m. for orders,” McClure said. “We’ve gotten messages from their kids saying, ‘Mom wants to know when you’ll be back open.’ They miss ordering their specials.”
Starting next week, JR’s will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.