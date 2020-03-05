Assisting and seeing an abortion on an ultrasound was all it took for Abby Johnson to change her stance on abortion. Seeing a 13-week-old fetus struggle for its life and lose while the former Planned Parenthood manager held the ultrasound probe impacted Johnson’s life forever.
“The worst part was knowing that in that moment I had the opportunity to intervene,” Johnson said. “I had the opportunity to do something and I just didn’t. I did nothing. I remember wanting to sit this woman up and say, ‘Look, look at what’s happening to your baby.’”
Johnson went back to her office after the procedure and calculated she helped facilitate more than 22,000 abortions in eight years. She suddenly felt a burden she didn’t know how to live with.
“I didn’t know how to live with that kind of sin and, if I’m honest with you, I didn’t know if I wanted to live,” Johnson said.
She was shocked and felt so terrible, so she started to pray in her office.
“I went back to my office that day and I didn’t know what my life was about to look like but I knew I never wanted to participate in abortion again,” Johnson said. “I began to pray. I was really crying out to God just pleading to Him feeling so foolish (about the last) eight years of my life.”
Johnson said she heard God tell her it was over and He won.
“But in that moment of just complete and total despair I heard the Lord speak to me,” Johnson said. “He said to me, ‘Abby there is nothing you can do to make up for what you have done. But because of my scandalous mercy for you, you don’t have to.’”
Johnson recounted her 2009 conversion to hundreds of people at Sav-A-Life of Tallapoosa County’s annual fundraising banquet Tuesday night.
Johnson was raised pro-life but didn’t really know what it meant because her family didn’t talk about it.
“I think my parents just believed that because they had taught me the biblical pathway to marriage that as long as I follow that path abortion will never be on the table,” Johnson said. “So why do we need to talk about something so unpleasant with our little girl? It’s a different time too. The late ‘70s early ‘80s, abortion was not something that was discussed in the media all the time.”
Johnson joined Planned Parenthood after talking to a recruiter when she attended college. She didn’t know anything about the organization and joined because she thought it also included the other women’s rights such as the right to vote.
“I don’t even think I knew the name Planned Parenthood before until that moment,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she slowly became more and more involved in Planned Parenthood but it’s where she’s at now that matters.
“We’re all sinners and we need a savior,” Johnson said. “The road to immorality takes at a slow decline but I know when God wants to change our lives. It can literally happen in the blink of an eye.”
Johnson travels around the country telling her story and advocating against abortion. Johnson and her husband have eight children, including one who is adopted named Jude.
“You hear (some) people say, ‘Well I’m pro-life except in cases of x, y and z,’” Johnson said. “(Jude) was one of those exceptions. … I recognize that any child who is born into our society today is a miracle.”
In addition to Johnson’s speech, the banquet also recognized Sav-A-Life’s mission and work. The organization holds its annual fundraising banquet every other year along with annually filling a baby bottle with change and filling a crib office fundraisers.
According to the event’s program, the organization saw 95 clients, had 966 total client visits and 27 known live births in 2019. Sav-A-Life of Tallapoosa County opened in 1991.
“Since the time we’ve been open we have seen 21,211 clients,” director Sharon Moore said. “We have given over 5,298 pregnancy tests, 965 babies have been brought into the world and 138 clients then accepted Christ as their savior. Each year our numbers continue to grow.”
Moore talked to the audience about the organization’s work with crisis pregnancies. In addition to giving free pregnancy tests and holding an education program, it also does adoption services and abortion recovery ministry programs.
“The point is to teach them life is not a handout,” Moore said. “If I expect to get something, I’m going to have to do something in return. Also they get to come on a weekly basis. We like to build a rapport with them so we don’t mind if they come on a weekly basis.”
Moore said she couldn’t imagine doing anything else with her life.
“When God’s got you where you’re supposed to be you just know,” Moore said. “And when God says go I will go kicking and screaming.”