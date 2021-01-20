President Joe Biden took the oath of office shortly before noon Wednesday, becoming the 46th president of the United States in a pared down inauguration ceremony amid heightened capital security and pandemic constraints.
Vice President Kamala Harris was also sworn in shortly before noon, becoming the first woman, African American and Asian American to hold the office of vice president.
The ceremony also included performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.
President Donald Trump left the White House for the last time Wednesday morning. Trump is the first U.S. president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson, who skipped the inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant in 1869.
Former vice president Mike Pence attended the inauguration.
"I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today," Biden said in his inaugural address.
Biden addressed the continued challenges he'll take on with the pandemic.
"We'll press forward with speed and urgency for we have much to do," Biden said. "Few people in our nation's history have been more challenged and found the time more challenging and difficult than the time we're in now."
Biden also spoke of racial justice, climate change and the rise of extremism and domestic terrorism.
"With unity, we can do great things, important things," he said. "We can make American once again a leading force for good in the world."
Biden repeated his campaign message of unity.
"Our better angels have always prevailed" Biden said. "History faith and reason show the way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature.
"This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge," he continued. "And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America."
Biden also spoke of the contrast between Wednesday's inauguration and the attempted insurrection two weeks prior.
"It did not happen, it will never happen, not today, not tomorrow, not ever," he said.