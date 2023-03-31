Brooke Bartol said as a child growing up in Alexander City, an unspoken rule existed when it came to visiting the doctor.
“Dr. Sellers was the one to go to. You didn’t ask who your doctor was,” she said. “Someone would say they went to the doctor and you knew who they were talking about. People knew you were going to see ‘B.B’.”
Her relationship with Dr. Billy “B.B.” Sellers began like most others in Alexander City — in a doctor’s office. She recalled her routine childhood visits to the late pediatrician for both health checkups and a good story.
“He would talk to you about the things you liked and tell you a little story. He was like Mr. Rogers. He just took he really cared about you,” she said.
Some habits never change, even with age, which for Bartol, was seeking medical advice from Sellers, even after having kids of her own.
“He was my pediatrician, and even into adulthood. He was my doctor for 45 years. I went to him until 2015,” she said. “I trusted him to infinity, and I would take his word like the Gospel. He was a guide to moms and kids all over Alex City, and for him to be gone, it's a sad day.”
Even as the Alexander City community mourns Sellers, who died Wednesday, Bartol said she is happy to have known him.
Tallapoosa Publishers own Audra Spears said Seller’s death in particular saddened her and her son, Johnny, who had been current patients. She, like Bartol, encountered Sellers as a child, who offered comfort during a traumatic instance in Spears’ life.
Spears as a baby developed a serious case of pneumonia, which eventually required her to be admitted to the hospital.
“My mom had to walk out of the room because I was screaming and she was scared anyway, because I had a high fever. It was really bad and serious, but when Dr. Sellers came over, I immediately stopped crying,” she said. ”It was his presence. It was heartwarming just being in the room with him. He’d put you at ease.”
She said Sellers made visiting the doctor a great experience, and ultimately changed Alexander City for the best.
“He made it better and it won’t be the same here in Alexander City without him. He would take time with patients and he was very nurturing. You knew you were in good hands,” she said.
Kenny Dean described Sellers as more than a doctor but a friend, and Dean said who often appeared as a guest on Dean's radio show, The Front Porch on WAXC.
“I enjoy a good laugh. If laughter adds years to your life, I should live to be 200 years old, and he sure could poke fun and I could poke fun back at him,” he said. "God gave him a gift, and I know the man upstairs is looking down and saying ‘Job well done, doc. Job well done.”