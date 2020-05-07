Russell Medical registered nurse Jinnie Trapp was nicknamed COVID Queen by her fellow co-workers for being the nurse who always seemed to end up with the coronavirus patients entering the intensive care unit.
“The first couple weeks when this all started, every day I would come in and end up with (the coronavirus positive) patients,” Trapp said. “So the nickname kind of stuck. Eventually there were more patients and more people started working with them but we tried to keep it to where, if we were able to, just have one nurse working with them.”
Trapp was a heart monitor technician for 13 years in the ICU. Then she became an RN a year ago.
“It has definitely been a different experience,” Trapp said. “When we had the first patient was admitted and I was informed they were being admitted to ICU, I was nervous and overwhelmed. I knew we had protocols and procedures in place but it was still so many unknowns.”
The unpredictability of patients testing positive for COVID-19 makes each one a unique scenario.
“We’ve had different patients with different symptoms,” Trapp said. “Or we would get these patients to be stable with normal vital signs and within 30 minutes they’re having to be intubated because their oxygen levels were so low.”
Having worked in the hospital for so long, Trapp said she’s seen a broad scope of sickness and diseases but the coronavirus is a whole new game.
“This has been totally different,” Trapp said. “The most amount of ventilator patients I believe I had seen before this at one time was maybe three or four. Originally the ICU was a six-bed unit but we extended it out to nine beds and went to having nine patients pretty constantly.”
The most heartbreaking factor for Trapp is these patients not being able to have visitors or see their families.
“One of the hardest things we’ve dealt with is family members not being able to be there, not just for the patients or families but for us as well,” Trapp said. “We’re talking with patients wanting their family members there and its all unknown for them too. We talk to them on the phone and give updates and reassure them but it’s still a very scary time for everyone.”
If a patient is not intubated and able to speak, the nurses will often FaceTime family members so they can actually speak to and see the patient.
“It’s just amazing to see the emotion through a video chat or phone call,” Trapp said. “You want to be there for your family when you’re sick and you feel helpless when you’re at home.”
While there are staff members already trained to work in ICU, Trapp said many others have stepped up and offered to assist.
“Russell Medical is already a close-knit facility,” Trapp said. “People know you by name. My co-workers are incredible and we help each other in each and every single way that we can. I am so lucky to have them.”
When Trapp returns home, she has a camper on site her husband James set up so she can change clothes and shower before even entering the house to see him and their children, Marley and Camden.
“When this first started I was extremely scared of bringing it home,” Trapp said. “I feel like this has helped with me fears and my family’s fears. After my rotations of my workweek, I will clean my car, disinfect it and put it in the sun, then I will let (my kids) back in there.”
Trapp said the number of patients Russell Medical sees is starting to decrease some but the hospital has stayed fairly full with COVID-19 patients.
“We’re still seeing patients sick,” Trapp said. “It may not be climbing as high as a few weeks ago but there are still sick patients out there; it’s not gone. It’s better to be over precautious than to not have your family. That’s the best thing I can say.”