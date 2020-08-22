Jimmy Keel may not have ever held a public office but he has been around Alexander City all his life.
Keel is not shy about sharing his thoughts on the city and its progress with some as they purchase tomatoes from his PaPa’s Produce farm on U.S. Highway 280. Now he is taking his vision for Alexander City to a higher level as he campaigns for Alexander City City Council District 6.
“I was sitting in my shop a little while and complaining about what is going on in the city,” Keel said at the TPI Political Forum. “One of my friends came in and said, ‘Why don’t you quit complaining and run? Do something about it.’”
A few weeks later Keel qualified to be on the ballot for Tuesday’s municipal election.
Keel would like to see more discussion and transparency on city matters.
“I pulled up the minutes on the council from Jan. 1 to June 15, 67 resolutions and requests,” Keel said. “Guess how all the councilmembers voted? All yays. No nos. You can’t agree on everything. Sometimes you gotta have discussion. Disagreement is healthy. This is just not happening.”
Keel said Alexander City residents share many things with him and he would like to share and implement those ideas.
“I’m a farmer — farmers feed the world,” Keel said. “I have probably fed 90% of Alex City. I talk to a lot of people. People come in and tell me they are concerned about Alex City. “
Keel said he hears city leaders are not transparent.
“They don’t feel they are accountable,” Keel said. “They don’t feel they have a common-sense approach to city government.”
Keel doesn’t think the new municipal complex is good thing nor do residents, according to Keel, especially considering it was offered to the city at no cost more than a decade ago.
“The citizens don’t like it and they don’t understand it,” Keel said. “They don’t think we need a complex like that.”
Keel believes the funds could have been better spent.
“Every building in Alexander City could have been refurbished for a lot less than what they spent on this complex and what is going to spent in the future,” Keel said. “We are a small city. We don’t need to look like we are bigger than what we are. We don’t need a complex like that.”
Annexation should be slow thought-out process looking at costs involved especially when it is several miles from the city center, not just an increase in a tax base, according to Keel.
“The first consideration before you annex is how are you going to provide the services, police fire sewer and water,” Keel said. “That should have been the very first consideration.”
Keel pointed to a development on Highway 63 that has no homes in it and has been dormant for years.
“(It has) about 50 vacant lots,” Keel said. “My understanding the reason it is that way is because they can’t get services down there. It’s setting empty. It has got all kind of paved streets in there. They put water and lights in but its been this way like years and just went away.
Keel is not in favor of growing Alexander City down Highway 63 to Wicker Point unless the public is involved.
“I think you need to talk to the residents down the (Highway) 63 corridor too, get their opinions on it,” Keel said. “They might not want to grow down there; that’s country.”
Keel said he is proud of his children’s education in Alexander City but much needs to be done to keep young people in town after high school and return following college.
“You know what (my children) did? They left because there is nothing here for them,” Keel said. “They left Alex City because there are no jobs. We are not going to have anything in this city until we have employment to the level when Russell Corp. left here. They left the very best workforce that any city could have.”
Something needs to be done to encourage industry to locate in Alex City according to Keel.
“Over the years we have gotten promises from Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance and all these organizations but we don’t get anything,” Keel said. “We have had more businesses leave Alex City in the last month, two months than came here. This city is never going to build a tax base, it’s never going to grow.”
Keel said good paying jobs need to come to Alexander City for it to grow. Places to eat and shop aren’t enough, but the city can’t just give its incentives away without vetting.
“You have to get decent employment,” Keel said. “You are not going to do it with the jobs of these little retail companies. You are going to have to keep these companies here.
“You have got to get thousands of jobs like Russell Corp. had. Our kids are leaving here. We have got to get some economic development in here and good decent paying jobs with benefits.”