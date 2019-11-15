Alexander City Police Department officers responded to 60 individuals coming through investigations and the jail Friday morning.
No, the department did not make 60 arrests but gave a tour of the department to second-graders from Jim Pearson Elementary School — and they will repeat this again next week for more groups of students.
Students also toured the Alexander City Fire Department and The Alexander City Outlook. ACPD Capt. James Orr said the department likes to conduct the tours.
“They are always exciting for us,” Orr said. “It lets them learn about what the police department does for the community and gives them a chance to ask questions.”
Second-graders got to meet one of the police department’s K-9 officers, Chase, who is a Belgian Malinois. The students got to pet the K-9 in the old courtroom upstairs where they learned some of the basics of animal control as well. Students got to see the squad room before going to dispatch where students learned how dispatch operates.
“This is the last 911 call I took here,” ACPD dispatcher Samantha Lewis said to the students. “It is on the map up there.”
Teachers pointed out to their classes the fact dispatchers use maps and math in their job.
The students even took over investigations where they sat on both sides of the one-way glass in the interview room. At the urging of investigator Donald McCook, the students sang “Happy Birthday” to fellow investigator Drew Machen.
No tour of the police department would be complete without a visit to the jail. Students went through the lock bar gates looking into cells that once housed inmates and even got to see orange prisoner uniforms on the shelf.
They crossed the parking lot to Station 1 of the Alexander City Fire Department to see tools the department uses to fight fires. ACFD showed the students equipment on the firetrucks such as the hoses and nozzles. One firefighter even donned his turnout gear in 30 seconds for the students to inspect.
But the fire department had a special treat for the students — Sparky the Fire Dog, who is the mascot of the National Fire Prevention Association.
The school bus transporting the second-graders stopped by The Outlook on the way back. Staff showed the students how the newspaper is produced and how students’ letters to Santa are ‘sent to the North Pole’ in a special section that is printed at The Outlook.
The Outlook had telegrams from Santa to show the class, in which Santa asked staff to make sure to meet the deadline so he can get his letters on time. Staff demonstrated how letters are gathered from teachers to be placed on pages then printed and sent to the North Pole. Some staff dressed up in reindeer costumes and gave students a tour of The Outlook’s in-house press room. Students also enjoyed a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.