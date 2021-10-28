Construction contractor Amason & Associates is literally waiting on puddles to dry before it can finish the final stages of the long-awaited Jim Pearson Elementary School renovation.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the project was about 85 percent complete Tuesday, with most of the delays contributed to the outside paving and landscaping as the contractor waits for dry soil to proceed.
"The rain has killed us on the outside," he said.
The board of education broke ground on the project in August 2020, expecting completion within 12 months. But the combination of weather delays, unsuitable soil, a construction superintendent that had to be fired and a storm that flooded the kindergarten wing with overflowed sewage has delayed that date.
Earlier this summer, Lankford said the contract deadline was being extended to Sept. 4, but as of Tuesday, his hope is to at least have interior access by the Nov. 16 board meeting.
"When they told me we should be able to take possession in the middle of November, I was excited," said Lankford. "Now whether we park in front or not, I don't know."
Once completed, the Jim Pearson Elementary School addition will link what are currently two separate buildings with a new media center, additional classrooms and a more-prominent front entrance.
However, construction delays are not the only thing stalling the project. The library furniture arrived Tuesday, but the rest may not be delivered until December.
"Some of it may be sitting on a boat for six months. That's what the guy said — 'I don't know; I really can't give you a predicted time,'" Lankford said.
In the meantime, the superintendent hopes to make use of the library as soon as possible by hosting the Nov. 16 board meeting there with a tour and ribbon cutting.
"I'm going to invite all the principals, all the board members, just again, make this a very positive experience," he said. "Because they have endured a lot — teachers, parents, kids, everyone. This has been an ordeal, but I do see rays of sunshine."