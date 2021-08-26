Jim Pearson Elementary School is switching to virtual learning next week with 25 students currently COVID-positive and about 200 absences Thursday, Alexander City Schools said in a statement.
Nine of those 25 students tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two days, according to Alex City Schools' COVID-19 data dashboard. The actual case number may be higher as multiple COVID-19 tests are still pending, the school system also stated.
Virtual learning takes effect Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3. Jim Pearson students return to face-to-face learning Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.
"ACS understands this poses a hardship for working parents but at this time we need to do what is best for our students," Alex City Schools spokesperson Jessica Sanford said. "Our Journey Forward, found on the homepage of our website, outlines in detail the threshold for moving to remote learning. When ACS has less than 80% in attendance at any given school, that school will make the shift to remote learning. We want our students in schools and on our campuses but right now we have to consider the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and overall community."
Teachers will send a packet of information home with students Friday, the school system said on Facebook. Bagged breakfast and lunch can be picked up from 11 to 11:30 a.m. each day next week at the school.
With a student body of 798, just over 3% of Jim Pearson students are currently COVID-positive and over one in four were absent Thursday.
Alexander City Schools' other campuses will remain open next week, with 20 student cases across the four of them. Only three staff members are COVID-positive district-wide.