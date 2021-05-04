Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At Wadley affecting Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties. .Heavy rainfall of has occurred over the Tallapoosa River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Tallapoosa River at Wadley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by this afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant. && The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tallapoosa River At Wadley. * From early this morning to late tonight. * At 4:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Some flooding occurs in lower lying areas around Wadley. Between 22 and 25 feet the bridge over Beaverdam Creek floods. &&