Jim Pearson, Radney and Stephens elementary schools were all flooded in the severe storm Tuesday evening with Jim Pearson bearing the brunt of the damage.
All Alexander City schools will be closed Wednesday as school system employees assess the damage. According to a preliminary assessment Tuesday evening by Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, damage seems to be limited to the three elementary schools with no flooding reported yet at Benjamin Russell High School and Alexander City Middle School.
At least 10 classrooms are currently flooded at Jim Pearson Elementary, with water cleanup specialists already tackling the situation as of Tuesday evening.
Stephens Elementary suffered localized flooding in the hallways and two to three classrooms. Flooding at Radney Elementary is localized to hallways only.
Alexander City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said the power is on at the schools but they're unsure about internet.
Wednesday is a regular day for Tallapoosa County Schools, where the storm damage was less severe.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Lankford and his staff," the Tallapoosa County Board of Education said on its Facebook page.