Alexander City Schools is approaching the 11th hour of its Jim Pearson Elementary School renovation.
Going off assurances from the contractor, however, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is cautiously optimistic the project will be complete in time for the new school year.
"We can still operate just as we are right now. We're going to have a portion of the new building ready," Lankford said at Thursday's board meeting, knocking on wood. "(The builders) are still optimistic they are going to have everything finished by the 16th."
The school board broke ground on the new addition in August with completion originally scheduled for July 13, but a combination of weather delays, "unsuitable soils" and the unlucky flooding of the kindergarten wing with sewage has delayed that date.
Jim Pearson Elementary School is now expected to be fully renovated by Sep. 4 at the latest, representatives from Lathan Architects and project management firm Ra-Lin and Associates told the board last week; however, the contractor is still aiming for completion by mid-August despite a "very slim margin of error."
Either way, enough of the buildings will remain accessible for students to return Aug. 16, the first day of school, even if renovations are still underway.
Amason & Associates, the firm contracted by Alex City Schools, also recently fired its construction superintendent and replaced him with a new one that is "making things happen," Lankford told school board members Thursday. "He really is, from sun-up to sundown, on weekends. I actually have some faith in that superintendent that he may make it happen."
Part of that is pending on the result of an overhead inspection by the state ensuring the building is safe. However, the hope is to have the renovated addition complete the second or third week of August, with only a punch list of incomplete or incorrect installations to be worked through after the school doors open, Lankford said.
Once complete, Jim Pearson's new addition will connect its two pre-existing buildings and will create new office space, classrooms and a grand entrance at the front of the school.