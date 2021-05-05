Alexander City Schools has canceled pre-K and kindergarten classes for the remainder of the week due to "extensive" flood damage affecting 8 to 10 classrooms at Jim Pearson Elementary.
"We experienced a great deal of flooding in our kindergarten building last night," Alexander City Schools said on its Facebook page. "Classrooms, hallways and common areas were impacted by the floodwater. Due to the location of the flooding, the pathway to pre-K was also affected."
Classes are still on for first- through 12th-grade students Thursday and Friday, after a district-wide day off Wednesday due to the storm damage.
Jim Pearson Elementary bore the brunt of Tuesday's severe thunderstorm damage when a sewer backed up near the Kindergarten building and flooded it with several inches of muddy water. The rest of Jim Pearson was spared.
"(The teachers) are going to go in and inventory classrooms, see what we can pull out that's not affected and then see if we can relocate classrooms so we can open schools as quickly as possible," Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said.
Radney and Stephens elementary schools also suffered comparatively minor flood damage. No damage was reported at Alexander City Middle School and Benjamin Russell High School. All five campuses have power.
Elsewhere in the county, Tallapoosa County Schools' four campuses managed to escape damage from the storm. The school system initially said Wednesday would be a regular school day before calling a virtual day 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Deputy superintendent Casey Davis said the decision was made after discovering Dadeville Elementary and Dadeville High School had no power this morning, despite having power when the schools were checked last night.
"At this time we are not aware of any storm damage on our campuses," Davis said Wednesday.
Several parents commented on the school system's virtual day announcement on Facebook to ask how students were expected to tune into virtual learning when many households were still without power. Tallapoosa County Schools told families to "do the best that you can do."
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Tallapoosa County shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, with strong winds, flooding and at least one lightning-induced fire accounting for much of the damage that evening. As of Wednesday, several hundred Tallapoosa County residents were still without power.