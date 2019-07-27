Longtime Jim Pearson Elementary custodian Kinnie Morris is riding on the news of getting a new car after the community surprised him with an announcement Thursday.
Former and current Jim Pearson teachers and staff, fellow church members and those close to Morris surprised him when he walked into work with the news.
“I’m still shocked,” Morris said. “I saw the people but I didn’t see who was inside until I got in there. … I didn’t know what it was about.”
Morris drives a 1997 Buick Park Avenue, nicknamed “white lightning” that has been having trouble working lately. Morris bought the car used in the mid-2000s
Jim Pearson first-grade teachers Ellen Price and Katie Dark created a GoFundMe on July 16 to raise money for Morris for a new car.
“It was on its last leg and was giving him some trouble,” Dark said. “Like a family we just had a talk. … On a personal conversation it came up some concerns about the car and he voiced some concerns he was having.”
Morris has worked at the school for 24 years and said he enjoys working with the teachers and staff.
Price and Dark said Morris is caring to the students and staff of Jim Pearson.
“He does his job, but on top of that he forms relationships and that’s what makes it so much better and so much more meaningful,” Price said. “And he’s so deserving; he’s so easy. Everybody loves him and everybody wants to help.”
As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser exceeded its goal of $7,500 with $8, 815 and 162 donors. Some of the donors have been former students leaving nice comments on the website.
“Some of those were here 10 years ago, 15 years ago, 20 years ago and they remember him and they want to be a part of this,” Price said.
Since fundraising, multiple local dealerships have reached out about replacing Morris’ car. Price said the extra money will go toward registration and insurance.
“We don’t want there to be any kind of extra expense on him,” Price said.
Price described the community as loving for helping Morris.
“I think it’s one of the beautiful things of being in a small town is it doesn’t matter even if people don’t know him,” Dark said. “People in this community love each other and they want to help. There’s no questions asked. It’s OK.”
Morris said he doesn’t know what he would do without the teachers.
“I thank God for these ladies and these teachers and these people who helped me,” Morris said. “It might be about me but its all about them. They’re my angels.”
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/a-car-for-kinnie.