Very important people visited Jim Pearson Elementary School Thursday, September 8.
The first day of school has officially arrived for Alexander City Schools. Faculty at all fi…
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 2:10 am
In lieu of a traditional Grandparents Day, the school expanded the annual occasion into a new celebration that recognized all heroes in students’ lives. Dubbed “VIP Day”, Principal Stephanie Brooks explained that Jim Pearson staff honored community members that nurture students outside the classroom.
“Instead of just Grandparents Day, we decided to make it one event: VIP or ‘Very Important Person,’ because a lot of our children might not have a mother, father or grandparent, but every child has a very important person in their life,” Brooks said.
Brooks noted among the honorees included parents, guardians and grandparents but also less recognized caretakers such as aunts, uncles and even siblings.
The school’s pre-K and first grade students participated in the festivities, smiling as they enjoyed breakfast with their guests before touring classrooms, meeting teachers and browsing the ongoing book fair.
With Alexander City Schools completing construciton at Jim Pearson Elementary School earlier this year, many Alexander City residents visited the renovated school campus for the first time.
Brooks added the gathering helps community members feel invested in their children’s education as the new school year begins.
“We wanted to honor that by allowing them to bring someone to school, and give an opportunity for the kids to share their time at school with important people in their life,” she said.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
