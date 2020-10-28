New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame had been driving back and forth to Troy to visit his daughter this summer when a certain candidate’s yard sign caught his eye.
“I’ve started noticing as I was traveling this summer a lot, probably three-fourths of the driveways had ‘Jesus 2020’ campaign signs,” Blasingame, also a banker at River Bank & Trust, said.
Intrigued, Blasingame did a Google search and learned the Jesus 2020 signs were the design of Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer. According to submissions to the church’s Facebook page, signs have been popping up in front yards across the country.
Many of Tallapoosa County’s signs can be credited to Blasingame, who showed the design to Scott Riley, owner of Service Printing in Alexander City. Riley made up some signs for Blasingame’s church in New Site.
“I don’t think you can copyright ‘Jesus’ and the number 2020,” Riley said.
However, Riley is upfront Service Printing did not come up with the trend.
After that, the orders kept coming.
“The day we delivered those to (Blasingame), that same day he said ‘I’ve got to have more signs,’” Riley said.
These days it’s hard to drive around Alabama without seeing a Jesus 2020 sign.
“I saw the Jesus sign and I was like, ‘I like that,’” Haven United Methodist evangelist Teresa Harrell Moten said. “Hopefully people are actually getting the message about Jesus — Jesus, the son of God.”
Blasingame did not rule out the possibility some may be inspired to put Jesus as a write-in candidate.
“You know, a lot of people do a lot of things,” he said. “It could be. I just felt like if I was going to vote today I’d vote for Jesus over any of them that’s running because I thought that He was more qualified.”
When asked if it could be alienating to non-Christian Americans, Blasingame disagreed. He believes the sign is form of free religious expression.
“I never even thought it that way at all,” Blasingame said. “It’s your right to display your belief and whether you’re Jewish or atheist or Catholic or whatever, everybody’s got their right for their own religion.”
Most sign holders agree it has nothing to do with the presidential race.
“When we think about the Jesus 2020 sign, even though it does look political, even though it does have political colors on there, it is not a political thing,” Calvary Heights Baptist Church pastor Charles “Skip” Cook said. “It’s a reminder.”
Cook does not see the sign as a message of who to vote for.
“What it’s really trying to do is it’s trying to bring emphasis to who we should be focused on which is Jesus,” he said.
For Blasingame, Jesus 2020 is also a message of exasperation toward the current political situation.
“Whether you’re a (Donald) Trump fan or a (Joe) Biden fan, you’ve got pros and cons,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of pluses and minuses either way and I’m not sure I’m for either one of them.”
Moten said she supports the Jesus 2020 signs as long as presidential politics are left out of it.
“I look at some T-shirts where they have (the slogan) ‘Jesus is my savior and Trump is my president,’” she said. “My take on that is, when I talk about the Lord or when I talk about God or Jesus, I don’t attach my name.”
That’s not to say everyone with a Jesus 2020 sign is apolitical. Retired accountant Thomas Roberson, 93, is an avowed Republican who sits with his Trump 2020 hat within reach. When a local church asked Roberson if it could put a Jesus 2020 sign in his yard, he was happy to oblige.
“The government is not going to save us,” Roberson said. “The Democrats are not going to save us. Trump is not going to save us even though he is doing a good job. He is not the answer.”
Cook holds a similar opinion.
“They’re not the answers to the problems we have in our world,” he said. “The only one that can really and truly answer them is Jesus Christ.”
Two years ago, Roberson, a devout Christian, fractured his pelvis after he fell getting out of a motorized cart at Walmart. He spent a year confined to his bed, four months of which he was forced to lie flat on his back.
“That year I spent the day with Jesus every day,” Roberson said. “He and I became good friends. I already knew Him but I had forsaken Him. He never left me.”
Roberson is also a World War II veteran.
“I could go back many times and see He was there when I wasn’t,” Roberson said. “But He was faithful.”
As Christians may turn to their faith during difficult times, it can be agreed 2020 has been especially trying.
“We’ve all got to joke, you know, 2020 — what else could happen?” Riley said. “It’s just been one of these years that we’ve all had to kind of stick together and help each other out.”
Blasingame said he never puts candidate signs on his front lawn. When asked about the Jesus 2020 sign, however, he summed it up succinctly.
“I just wanted to display my belief in Jesus and that’s who I was going to vote for,” he said.