On Tuesday, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System Jimmy Baker notified Central Alabama Community College acting president Jeff Lynn of a change in title related to his position. Lynn's new title, effective immediately, is interim president of CACC. This is a revision in title only and Lynn will continue to serve in this position until further notice.
Lynn was named acting president of CACC on June 15. Lynn has more than 20 years of workforce and economic development experience across several Southeastern states. He brought his distinctive skillset to the ACCS in 2016 where he currently serves as the vice chancellor for aerospace and aviation. Prior to his role at the ACCS, Lynn served as the executive director of workforce development programs (LED FastStart) for Louisiana Economic Development.