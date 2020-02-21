Calling all artists, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce has opened submissions for the 2020 Jazz Fest T-shirt art contest through April 1.
Chamber of commerce director of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said the submission designs can be anything relating to the festival and the chamber wants to see every artist’s interpretations.
“We want to showcase what the event is (like) being a music festival,” Dunn said.
The winning artist will get $200 and be honored as the official 2020 Jazz Fest artist. The winning design will also be used for promotional posters.
The 30th annual Jazz Fest will be held June 12 and 13 this year and the chamber is still working on its lineup.
“This is the 30th year so it’s always exciting when you have a big anniversary,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the chamber is working with Alexander City Schools for the contests.
“We have had young students who have won before, so it’s open to anybody and everybody who has artistic talent,” Dunn said. “It’s a fun way to get involved in the program. It’s also a great way to get artwork seen (before) the community.”
The contest is free to enter and artists can submit up to three entries.
All entries need to include “Alexander City Jazz Fest June 12-13, 2020” in the design to be considered, according to a chamber press release. Artists’ names and phone numbers must be printed on the back of artwork.
“It’s a great way to get the community involved in this festival,” Dunn said.
Digital design and fine art are accepted. According to the release “art in file format should be vector format like Illustrator (.eps, or .ai), or Photoshop .psd, high resolution 300dpi, type/copy (fonts provided) on layers.” There is a minimum of 65-line screen if it’s computer generated. It also has to be vertical and no larger than 16 by 20 inches.
Entries can be emailed as a .jpg or .pdf to kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com or mailed to the chamber at 175 Aliant Pkwy.
Dunn said the incentive of winning is just one reason to enter.
“The cash prize always helps,” Dunn said.
According to the release, the chosen design will become property of the Alexander City Jazz Fest Committee, which will retain all the T-shirt sale proceeds and exclusive right to production. The committee also retains the exclusive right to use the poster, poster art and any details thereof, in color, black and white and/ or any variation in promotional materials in perpetuity including, but not limited to, brochures, flyers, print advertisements, web pages and television promotions.
The winning artist may be required to attend promotional events before and during Jazz Fest, according to the release.