The Alexander City Jazz Fest Committee's annual design contest is open for entry as the arts organization gets ready for the 31st-annual Alexander City Jazz Fest on June 10-11.
The winning artist receives $200 and will have their design printed on T-shirts and promotional materials for the event.
Entries must be received by Friday, April 8, 4 p.m. for consideration in the 2022 Jazz Fest contest. Designs must be original and unpublished.
The chosen artist will receive $200 and recognition as the official 2022 Jazz Fest artist.
• Entries may be emailed as a JPG or PDF document to kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com, or mailed to Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Jazz Fest Contest, 175 Aliant Parkway Alexander City, AL 35010. There is no fee to enter.
• Fine art and digital design are both accepted.
• Art in file format should be in vector format, as an Adobe Illustrator file (.eps, or .ai) or Adobe Photoshop file (.psd) with a high resolution of 300dpi and type/copy (fonts provided) on layers.
• Computer-generated must be a minimum of 65-line screen.
• Entries must be vertical and no larger than 16 by 20 inches
• Each artist is limited to three entries
• Designs must include the words "Alexander City Jazz Fest June 10-11, 2022" to be considered.
• Artists must print their name and phone number on the back of the artwork.
By submitting a design for consideration, the artist agrees to the following terms and conditions: • The chosen design will become property of the Alexander City Jazz Fest Committee.
• Artist must design and execute a four-color maximum (four separate colors, including black as one of the colors, without blending or shading), screen-print-ready poster design, suitable for reproduction by the Alexander City Jazz Fest Committee.
• The artist will be paid $200.00 by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
• The Alexander City Jazz Fest Committee will retain the exclusive right to use the poster, poster art and any details thereof, in color, black and white and/or any variation in promotional materials in perpetuity including, but not limited to, brochures, flyers, print advertisements, web pages and television promotions.
• The Alexander City Jazz Fest Committee will retain all proceeds from the sale of this T-shirt and exclusive production rights.
• The artist may be required to attend promotional events prior to and during the festival.
The location of the new Benjamin Russell High School has been up in the air in recent months. Now, the BOE and city have reached an agreement to swap purchased land, in exchange for $600,000 being paid to the city.