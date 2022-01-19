With overnight temperatures again forecast to dip into the 20s this weekend and seemingly half of Tallapoosa County in COVID-19 quarantine, what better time to cook up a simmering pot of Brunswick stew. Or, support a Dadeville business and get yourself a pound of meat and a jar of Jamie's Brunswick Stew for the same effect.
The single-product line, started in June 2021, does exactly what it says on the tin.
"It was just a recipe that I came up with, maybe going on 20 years ago," business owner Jamie Griffith said. "I haven't had anybody tell me yet they don't like it."
At the time, Griffith was stationed at the Kings Bay naval base in Georgia and took the stew to a church potluck, where it was an instant hit. The tomato-based, meat and vegetable stew —with possible origins in Brunswick County, Virginia; Brunswick, Georgia or Braunschweig, Germany — has been his specialty ever since.
Griffith, born in Jasper, has since retired from the military and moved back to his home state in 2016, settling in Auburn. Once his son graduated high school, he and his wife Michele moved to the Lake Martin area.
It wasn't until last year, at the suggestion of a friend — the Auburn man behind salsa brand Uncle Keith's Red Sauce — that Griffith decided to "step out on a limb" and commercialize his famous stew. Until then, the recipe was only something he had published in a few church cookbooks.
Now, Jamie's Brunswick Stew is produced at a food processing facility in Mobile and stocked by more than 50 vendors in Alabama and Georgia, including 34 Market and Floyd's Feed and Seed in Dadeville, Cloud Nine and Catherine's Market in Alexander City and about two dozen Piggly Wiggly locations.
More vendors are catching on. Bama in a Box, a monthly subscription service of Alabama-made products, selected Jamie's Brunswick Stew to be included in one of their bundles. The stew was also selected by Publix, Griffith recently learned, for its local end cap program, promoting Jamie's Brunswick Stew alongside other products grown or manufactured in Alabama. If successful, the stew may become a part of Publix's regular stock rotation.
"I never anticipated it would do that well just to begin with," Griffith said. "This Publix thing is hopefully going to be the springboard."
The product comes in a 32-ounce jar with satisfyingly simple preparation. Traditionally stewed with small game, like squirrel or rabbit, on his website Griffith suggests adding cooked pulled pork, shredded chicken or ground beef.
"It's a meal in a jar. Just add a pound of meat and a jar of water to it," he said. "That's why it just kind of sells itself."