One of the biggest things that has helped keep Jake’s on Broad afloat is the support of the community and organizations such as Main Street Alexander City.
“If it wasn’t for this small community getting behind us, I don’t know if I would have made it,” owner Jake Mixon said.
The locally owned and operated family restaurant, Jake’s has been a staple in the community for years and now more than ever Mixon is appreciative of the constant support.
While Jake’s currently is offering only curbside pickup due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s restrictions, Mixon said business is still pretty steady.
“It’s not like it was when the doors were open but it’s still not bad; business is still OK,” he said. “One thing that’s really helped us is the different organizations reaching out to help feed the first responders. By helping them, the community realized we’re going to let the restaurants feed these people.”
The community is not only supporting Mixon as a business owner but also his staff, some of who had to be furloughed.
“We’re working with a skeleton crew right now,” he said. “I was concerned about the community taking care of the servers working but they’ve done a great job at that. I greatly appreciate it.”
Jake’s offers lunch and dinner daily specials and also serves its full menu. Main Street Alexander City has been promoting Take-Out Thursday, which has made an immense difference, Mixon said.
“We’ve had a tremendous boost for us on Thursdays when Main Street started promoting that,” Mixon said.
He also recently received a boost grant from Main Street Alexander City to assist with the payment of replacing some broken equipment.
“It was like bad luck was following bad luck,” Mixon said. “That money was a huge help.”
After the May 15 expiration on the current safer-at-home orders, Mixon said he’ll have to play it by ear about reopening.
“If they open it (May 15), we may wait and start back up the following week so it’s not kind of a blindside,” Mixon said. “I worry about my staff, so it depends on what kind of stipulations they put on us other than distancing tables. We may be better off continuing curbside. I’ll have to see what comes from it.”
Mixon encourages community members to take advantage of the outdoor seating at Broad Street Plaza, especially since tables have been moved 6 feet apart. Jake’s is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
“If someone asks to have food ready by 4:30 for example, we’ll accommodate,” Mixon said. “I know I can’t say this enough; we couldn’t do this without the support of the community.”