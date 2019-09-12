A Kellyton man is facing 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges following his escape from the Coosa County Jail in 2017.
Shane Anthony Vernon, 29, was sentenced Thursday, according to United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr.
Following Vernon’s prison sentence, he will be subject to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The federal charges in this case stemmed from Vernon’s conduct in Elmore County on Nov. 20, 2017. Court records indicate following his escape from jail on Nov. 19, 2017, Vernon eventually made his way to Elmore County where he stole two vehicles from the owners at gunpoint.
When stealing the second vehicle, he forced the owner to ride with him. Ultimately, they traveled to Georgia, near Atlanta, and Vernon released the owner of the vehicle and fled.
The following day, law enforcement in DeKalb County responded to a suspicious person call at an apartment complex where they found Vernon and he was apprehended.
The 15-year federal sentence will run consecutive or back-to-back to any prison time he will serve on related state charges.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also assisted in the case. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua J. Wendell prosecuted the case.