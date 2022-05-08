Students at Jacob's Ladder Creative Learning Center & Daycare expressed their appreciation for their parents Wednesday as the school hosted a special Mother’s Day tribute featuring singing and a luncheon with families.
The Christian school associated with the Alexander City First United Methodist church oversees care for a variety of school-age children, from infants to the fourth grade.
As the holiday approaches, thepreschool’s three and four-your-old grade classes decided to celebrate early and gathered in the school’s fellowship hall for a time of camaraderie and bonding with their parents, classmates and teachers.
Mallory Johnston, director of the school, described the occasion as a heartwarming moment that the preschool has conducted for as long as she can remember
“It was very sweet to see the gesture. They sang a few songs for their moms and then we had our luncheon, and they made a lot of little gifts,” she said.
In addition to music and singing, parents enjoyed lunch with their children as well as received an array of homemade gifts including placement mats, flower pots and picture frames. According to Johnston, the students crafted the gifts over the last several weeks.
Overall, Johnston noted the tribute as a joyous occasion and a time for students to share the day with their mothers and make them feel loved.