The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce has officially named Jacob Meacham as the organization’s president and CEO.
Meacham had served as the organization’s interim president and CEO since the resignation of Ed Collari in September. However, the chamber’s board of directors approved the decision at its board meeting on November 8.
Prior to that role, Meacham worked for the Chamber since 2015, with him first serving as vice president of business development for the Chamber, and then as executive director of the Lake Martin Innovation Center since August 2021.
Lee Williams, chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors, said he is looking forward to Meacham’s continued tenure as president and CEO.
“We as an Executive Board and Board of Directors are excited for Jacob,” Lee said. “You will not find anyone with more passion for Alex City than him. We are confident in his leadership
skills and vision. The future is very bright for the Alexander City Chamber.”
Meacham is an Alexander City-native and a 2004 graduate of Benjamin Russell High School. After attending Central Alabama Community College, he went on to graduate in 2008 from the University of Alabama majoring in public relations and political science.
During his seven years with chamber, he has worked closely with the organization’s leadership in the implementation of the Chamber’s strategic plan and community development initiatives, which include retail business recruitment.
Meacham has been specifically involved with business recruitment efforts which have attracted new-to-the-market concepts such as Chick-fil-A and Wharf Casual Seafood along U.S. Highway 280 as well as downtown projects like Alex City Nutrition and Fermenters Market. As the chamber’s vice president of business development, Meacham has led in the areas of destination marketing and existing business and entrepreneurial support.
In his new permanent position, Meacham said he hopes to build on the Chamber’s current success to advance the Chamber and Alexander City into the future with an ongoing focus on local businesses and community stakeholders.
“I am thankful to the Chamber board of directors for trusting me with this amazing opportunity,” Meacham said.“The work we’ve done in the last seven years here has absolutely been fun, motivating, challenging and rewarding. Being able to continue that as President and CEO to me means it will be all those things and then some.”