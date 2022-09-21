The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce will soon have new leadership.
The organization has named Jacob Meacham as interim president and CEO following the resignation of Ed Collari earlier this month. The Chamber’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the decision at its bi-monthly board meeting on September 13.
Meacham has served as vice president of business development for the chamber since July 2015 and as executive director of the Lake Martin Innovation Center since August 2021.
Lee Williams, chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors, said he is looking forward to Meacham’s tenure as president and CEO.
“The Board of Directors and Executive Board are thankful for the great leadership, vision and passion of Ed Collari and we are sad to see him leave,” Williams said. “However, we know our Chamber is in all-around excellent shape with its brightest days ahead. We are thankful for Jacob’s willingness and energy to serve as interim president and CEO, and we look forward to starting the hiring process.”
Meacham, an Alexander City-native, has worked closely with the organization for the last seven years, specifically with the president and CEO position in the implementation of the Chamber’s strategic plan and community development initiatives, which include retail business recruitment, a partnership with local education, destination marketing and existing business and entrepreneurial support.
Of the appointment, Meacham said he is excited to serve his hometown in this role.
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to help our Chamber and our community. I’m excited to work with our staff, our board and all our community partners in the common effort of maximizing our potential in Alexander City,” he said.
The Chamber hired Meacham as the vice president of business development in 2015. After helping launch the Lake Martin Innovation Center in January 2017, he was named executive director of the facility in 2021.
According to the Chamber, The Innovation Center serves as the organization’s home and features office suites for new and growing small businesses to advance the Chamber’s goal of fostering entrepreneurs and startups.
In this role, Meacham has overseen the business incubator, co-working space and community business hub, working closely with entrepreneurs in the facility as they grow their businesses and eventually exit for more growth in the community, as well as community businesses and chamber members who utilize the facility’s meeting and networking space.
Meacham will serve as interim president and CEO while the Chamber’s Executive Board and Board of Directors formalize its process for permanently filling the role.
Meacham is a 2004 graduate of Benjamin Russell High School. After attending Central Alabama Community College, he went on to graduate in 2008 from the University of Alabama majoring in public relations and political science.
Meacham will assume the role of Chamber president and CEO following the resignation of Ed Collari, effective Friday, September 23, 2022.