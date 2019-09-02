A Jacksons Gap woman died in a Monday afternoon wreck in Tallapoosa County.
A two-vehicle crash at 3:32 p.m. Monday claimed the life of Susan Burkhalter, 45.
Burkhalter killed when the 2007 Mazda Touring she was driving collided with a 2015 BMW. Burkhalter, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers in the Mazda were injured and transported to local hospitals. The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital with injuries as well.
The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near the 3-mile marker, approximately 8 miles north of Tallassee.
Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.