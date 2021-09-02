Olin Dabbs was found on the Tallapoosa River just down river from Highway 49.
Dabbs, 76, of Jacksons Gap was reported missing Monday after family members found a boat they believed he utilized earlier in the day adrift in the river near his last known location.
The boat, a 14-foot MonArk flat bottom jon-boat, was located just south of Dabbs’ river residence on Bottoms Road.
Volunteers and first responders from multiple agencies conducted searches since his disappearance on Monday. Volunteers assisting in the search discovered his body Thursday in the Tallapoosa River at approximately 2:30 p.m. just south of Highway 49 at Horseshoe Bend Road Bridge near the Horseshoe Bend National Military Park.
In addition to the volunteers, members of the Alexander City Rescue Squad, Alexander City Fire Department Dive Team, New Site Police Department, Jacksons Gap Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA’s Aviation Unit assisted in search efforts. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.