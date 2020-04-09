The Town of Jacksons Gap is now under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day until the end of the month or until further notice.
Jacksons Gap Mayor Jeff Walker signed an order Tuesday after it was approved by the Jacksons Gap Town Council. The town joins Alexander City, Dadeville and Camp Hill with curfews in Tallapoosa County following a stay-at-home order from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
Jacksons Gap town clerk Kathleen Thomas said the curfew is to help protect the town’s citizens.
“It’s for public safety,” Thomas said. It’s not meant to harass anyone.”
Walker explained why the curfew is needed in the order.
“The purpose of this proclamation is to promote the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Jacksons Gap and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases by reducing the risk of exposure during a time of outbreak,” Walker said.
The curfew is in effect until April 30 unless it is determined it is no longer needed or needs to be extended. The curfew applies to all persons in Jacksons Gap except those exempted by Ivey’s order.