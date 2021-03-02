After a cross-continental drive, six months spent renovating and thousands of dollars invested, Autumn and Cody Buzby were ready to move into their 1920s farmhouse by Friday. Those plans went up in smoke in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The couple has been living at Autumn's parents' house next door, where they were first alerted of the fire when their Doberman, Chainsaw, started barking at the passing fire engines.
"I looked out the window and there was this flame that I swear had to be like 30, 60 feet tall," Autumn said, recalling the time was 5:11 a.m. "It was over these trees, I know that much."
By then, someone had already called in the fire department, which within ten minutes called for back-up. Jackson's Gap, Eagle Creek and Dadeville volunteer fire departments were all on the scene.
Autumn's parents, Ricky and Janice Brewer, owned the house which sat on the edge of their property, Havelah Farm. The Buzbys moved to Jackson's Gap in September from Anchorage, Alaska, to take up an offer from Autumn's parents that if they restored and modernized the home, they could live there rent-free. For that past six months, Cody has taught English at Benjamin Russell High School while Autumn and Ricky worked on upgrading the house full-time.
"Everything was personalized to her taste," Janice said.
As they worked, Ricky also taught Autumn how to do everything, from woodworking to tiling to plumbing.
"It was a blast, just getting to spend that time with my dad and learning everything he could teach me," Autumn said.
The home was also meant to be a fresh start. In Nov. 2018, a 7.1 earthquake struck Anchorage, breaking "everything in our house," Autumn said. The couple was then informed their contents insurance did not cover earthquakes.
By Saturday, Feb. 27, Autumn and Cody had already moved in all their new furniture, appliances and possessions — everything but their clothes. All that was left to do was to install the toilet and bathroom vanity.
The house was already a goner by the time the fire was called in Sunday morning.
"One of the firefighters — such a nice guy — he came over to me and he was like, 'I'm really sorry. This is a very old house; the timber is very old,'" Autumn said. "'This house is going to burn to the ground.'"
At that point, firefighters asked Autumn what she wanted saving most.
"I was in total shock so I was like, 'Just get my dishes,'" she said. "'Those are brand new, never been used, still in boxes, just please get me my dishes.'"
The crew formed a human chain out the kitchen door and managed to rescue all the dishes and a few odd things — including a four-foot-tall knight in armor — before the site became too unsafe.
"They hauled him out of the fire and my husband was like 'Oh, great, saved the knight. Awesome,'" Autumn said of the flea market find.
The house took 17 to 20 hours to burn to the ground. The family does not know the cause and are waiting to hear from the fire marshal and insurance company.
In spite of the tragedy, Autumn said they've been humbled and blessed by the outreach from friends and the community. The couple also set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of their lost possessions.
"We're still having people just like 'What can I do for you,' even folks in Alaska," Cody said. "A teacher I had sophomore year of high school messaged me and I was like 'Oh hi, it's so good to hear from you. We haven't talked since high school.'"
Despite the fruits of her labor going up in flames, Autumn said she "wouldn't trade for the world" the time spent learning from her dad.
"The physical stuff can burn but the memories are there," she said. "And the stuff that he taught me is there. And that is really the most to me."