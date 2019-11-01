Jacksons Gap Town Council councilmember Janice Glaze recently earned the designation of basic and advanced certified municipal official from the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Glaze was a member of 21st class of basic and certified officials and was recognized for her accomplishments during graduation ceremonies in October in Prattville.
According to a press release, in order to achieve the honor a municipal official must complete 40 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities to receive the designation of certified municipal official. The individual must then complete an additional 40 hours of training to receive an advanced certification.
The training program for elected municipal officials was created in 1994 by the league to complete the cycle of training for municipal officials and employees.
“All CMO graduates spend many hours over several years attending day long workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” league executive director Ken Smith said in the release. “Earning the Advanced CMO designation is a significant achievement, and I commend our graduates for their dedication and motivation to become better informed, more effective municipal officials.”
The Alabama League of Municipalities was created in 1935 and has since served as the recognized voice of the cities and towns in Alabama. Through the years, the organization has steadily grown and now serves more than 440 municipalities.
The league brings officials of cities and towns together in fellowship of public service. The primary purpose of the league is to promote understanding of municipal government and administration in Alabama to advance the welfare of the state’s residents.