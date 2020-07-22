Members of the Jacksons Gap Town Council are entering election season and Tuesday’s meeting saw the current Jacksons Gap mayor and the two candidates for mayor in an executive session.
Just moments into Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Jeff Walker asked for an executive session to discuss litigation. Staying behind for the executive session were councilmembers, including councilmember Frank Lucas and Rudy Stewart, who are both seeking the office of mayor. Stewart left the session with his wife after approximately 15 minutes. The council returned to its normal meeting five minutes later taking no action after the executive session.
Walker is not seeking reelection as mayor but has qualified for Jacksons Gap Town Council Place 3. Allen Crouch and Lee Patterson are also seeking the council seat.
The council took a look at expenses across the Jacksons Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Jacksons Gap Police Department. The council asked the departments to keep up with calls and fuel purchases.
Councilmembers also looked at the cost of a program allowing the police department and its officers to keep in contact through a secure app on cell phones — Tango Tango. Councilmembers asked why costs were more than $900 per month. Walker said billed costs were $932.
“I thought it would only cost $500,” Walker said. “I see six people registered to use it at a cost of $72 per person.”
Walker questioned Jacksons Gap police chief B.C. Cooper if all the users were needed as it gives radio communication with four reserve police officers.
“I think they are, Mayor,” Cooper said in the council meeting. “They ride with us from time to time. We get seperated from time to time.”
Cooper said with a shortage of radios in the department, Tango Tango is necessary at least until the department converts to digital radios.
“We only have one extra radio beyond what (the two full-time officers) have,” Cooper said. “Tango Tango is really needed.”
The council also approved payment of bills and declared town clerk Kathleen Thomas as the municipal election manager as Walker is seeking office in the election.