Retired public servant Frank Lucas was appointed as a Jacksons Gap councilmember to serve the remainder of a term left after Carl Pritchard died in August.
Lucas has lived in Jacksons Gap for 21 years and was in public service for 35 years through the Alexander City Police Department, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and as the Tallapoosa County Circuit Clerk.
“I just like to do whatever I can,” Lucas said. “There are a lot of things that can be done depending on funding.”
Earlier this month the council interviewed five candidates including Patricia Berry, Diane Hall, Guy Brewer, Lucas and Patricia Crayton to replace Pritchard.
The council convened Tuesday at a special-called meeting and went into executive session to discuss the candidates’ good name and character and returned to a regular session 15 minutes later.
Councilmember Janice Glaze nominated Lucas and the nomination was confirmed with a 3-2 vote. Glaze, Mayor Jeff Walker and councilmember Troy Cruz voted yes to the nomination while councilmembers Heather Glenn and Jeanette Tuck voted no.
Lucas will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the next council meeting. It is also a meeting where Glenn’s seat will be declared vacant as she moves out of state with her family. Glenn encouraged those not selected to go through the process again.
“I want to encourage you to try again,” Glenn said.
Walker said after Tuesday’s special meeting, Jacksons Gap police chief B.C. Cooper’s last day on the job is coming up.
“He has said his last day is Sept. 30,” Walker said. “I am putting together a plan for his departure. We will name Eric Hall as interim chief and with the departure of another officer it leaves us a little short handed so we will look for another patrol officer to help out.”