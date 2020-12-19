Drive down Manoy Drive in Jackson’s Gap and you’ll be sure to find Minnie Green’s residence — just follow the lights and Christmas music.
As 2020, a year of tragedy and tumult, gives way to 2021, Green said she just wanted to spark joy.
After being hit hard by COVID-19 in the spring, Tallapoosa County has now surpassed its previous peak in the number of new COVID cases being added daily. Green, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is no stranger to grief.
“I’ve lost two children,” Green said. “And when this year came in and everybody got to dying real fast, I asked the lord to help me decorate this year — put a smile on somebody’s face. Because I know a lot of people are having a hard time.”
Green, one of the matrons at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Jackson’s Gap, normally gives back to the community by delivering meals and fruit baskets to people housebound by illness or disability, but that’s been put on hold by the pandemic.
In November, Green came up with another way to cheer her neighbors from a safe social distance. She enlisted her nephew in helping her set up the strings of lights, glowing nativity scene and vast collection of inflatable lawn ornaments.
“I thought about the kids, so you see a lot of stuff out there with Mickie Mouse and Minnie Mouse,” Green said.
Great-grandson Jordan Green, a first-grader at Dadeville Elementary, is partial to the inflatable Grinch.
Minnie Green is encouraging locals to stop by — the property extends to the other side of the road, with both sides decked out in lights.
“You don’t have to get out,” Green said. “You can just drive through.”
The crown jewel of the display is a singing and dancing life-size Santa Claus.
“I’ve got it on full speed so it’s singing different languages,” Green said.
Santa’s repertoire is wide-ranging, including “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” in English and “Deck the Halls,” in Spanish.
“I just want somebody, anybody, everybody to get a smile out of what’s going on because we don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring,” Green said.
Green’s yard will be lit for passers-by every night through Christmas.