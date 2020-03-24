Ivy Creek Healthcare’s Dadeville location is seeking community members willing to unite in this time of need. Ivy Creek is asking for donations to be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday then community members can pick up necessary supplies from 3 to 6 p.m. each day.
Donations needed include cleaning supplies, toiletries, hand sanitizer, over-the-counter medications, newborn and infant supplies, paper goods such as toilet paper and paper towels, non-perishable food items, water and pet food.
This donation and pick-up service began Monday morning and will continue until further notice. Ivy Creek is also asking for volunteers to help with this service; volunteers will be asked to pass a health screening process.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Shannon Dendy at 334-339-8487; Auggie LaTorre at 256-307-6412; or Ryan Fulford at 334-275-5192.