Paint parties are not the norm at the Lake Martin Community Hospital cafeteria.
“Oh, this is the first time that we get to have fun at work — even though we love work,” food service director and clinical dietician Julie Hudson said. “This is the first time I can remember doing a group project like this.”
Dadeville’s Lake Martin Community Hospital is run by Ivy Creek Healthcare, which operates 13 hospitals and clinics in the area. The coronavirus pandemic has kept the hospital busy, especially as Ivy Creek began taking COVID-positive patients from nursing homes to help them minimize the spread of infection.
Thursday’s team-building activity offered a brief respite.
Ivy Creek community liaison Lauren Hughes led the project, creating a mock-up of a lake scene and segmenting it into 40 plots. Over the next few weeks, each employee will be responsible for painting one of those plots onto a canvas. Once finished, the canvases will be assembled into a mural that will become a permanent art fixture at the hospital.
“This is a nice little getaway from everything,” Hughes said. “I think painting is very therapeutic. It just kind of helps you get away for a minute.”
As community liaison, Hughes leads many such projects mostly as outreach programs, but most of these have been tabled since the pandemic has limited large gatherings. This time, however, she got to do one that was internal.
Participating employees joined the cafeteria tables in waves between shifts to paint over blue plastic tablecloths and eat pizza. Ivy Creek housekeepers Brenda Robinson and Rita Welcher shared a pallet.
“I love my job, even with COVID,” said Robinson, who has worked at Ivy Creek for 17 years. “We worked several days straight but we gotta do what we gotta do.”
The art project is meant to be a chance to decompress.
“(The hospital) has really been hit hard with COVID and the staff has just worked tirelessly,” Ivy Creek marketing director Heidi Smith said. “We just thought well, let’s do something to try to team build. Lauren’s a fantastic artist.”
Smith expects the project, which began Thursday, to last until Christmas.
“We’ve gotten, unfortunately, several COVID patients so the nurses are really busy and we also want to make sure the night shift gets to participate if they want to,” Smith said. “It’ll be a nice staff Christmas present to be able to put it on the wall.”
The project also has poetic meaning.
“Everyone here has such an important part in (fighting) COVID and helping in the crisis,” Smith said. “We thought this was a really good, fun way to show that when everybody does their little individual part it comes out with a great outcome.”
Once finished, the hospital will hang the mural with a little ceremony.
“Later on, when we present it and put it on the wall, we’re going to give them a little pep talk about how it takes every single one of them,” she said. “Just like it takes every tile to make that big pretty picture, it takes every single one of them.”