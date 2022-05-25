Despite the myriad of Republican candidates for the gubernatorial race in Alabama stopping through Tallapoosa County in past weeks, incumbent Governor Kay Ivey was still the crowd favorite Tuesday.
Tallapoosa County voters overwhelmingly voted for Ivey, with Ivey gathering 54.61 percent of the votes. Behind her were Lindy Blanchard with 19.86 percent and Tim James with 16.76 percent. All other candidates stayed in single-digit percentages.
Local voters were on par with voters across the state. Ivey garnered 54.42 percent of the votes in unofficial returns throughout Alabama.
Her November opponent is unknown until June 21. A runoff election between Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier is necessary after Flowers failed to reach a 50 percent majority vote.
Ivey posted to social media shortly before all counties were reported last night saying, “We did it, Alabama! From the bottom of my heart, thank you! This victory belongs to you.”
In addition to winning the governor’s race in 2018, Ivey ran for two consecutive terms as lieutenant governor – 2010 and 2014 – and had a stint as a state treasurer for two terms, beginning in 2002.
In the race for a United States Senate seat, the much-anticipated Republican primary will also go to a runoff between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks. Will Boyd, the crowd-favorite on the Democrat ticket, advanced to the November election with 63.69 percent of the votes cast.
Locally, Britt garnered 49.52 percent of votes while Brooks only managed 18.82 percent. Mike Durant pulled 29.38 percent of the votes in Tallapoosa County but was only able to gain 23.32 percent statewide. Brooks pulled off 29.14 percent of the vote statewide, but Britt took 44.73 percent of votes.
Mike Rogers easily won the Republican nominee for United States Representative for District 3 with 81.94 percent of votes.
Steve Marshall swept the field in the race for Alabama Attorney General. He picked up 91.97 percent of votes in Tallapoosa County.
All 67 counties had their results in shortly after 11 p.m. According to the preliminary tally on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, overall voter turnout was lower than projections, with just 21.43 percent of registered voters casting a ballot. Only 779,980 ballots were cast.
Results are still unofficial until certified.
Overall, most voters in Alabama supported the proposed statewide amendment number one, commonly referred to as the “State Park Amendment.” An overwhelming majority (76.94 percent) voted “yes” for the amendment.
Local races
The race for State Senator District 27 between Jay Hovey and Tom Whatley is still too close to call. Hovey currently has four more votes than Whatley, but provisional ballots are still untallied and a recount may be necessary or requested by either candidate. Locally, Whatley garnered 69.48 percent of the votes, but in Lee County — Hovey’s home county — Hovey gathered 62.64 percent of the votes.
In the race for 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Jeremy Duerr, despite his lead in Tallapoosa County, fell just shy of Segrest who picked up 54.66 percent of votes districtwide. Segrest led votes in Chambers County, with a comfortable 67.24 percent of votes.
Very few voters cast ballots in the race for Tallapoosa County Commission District 3. But out of the 1,872 ballots cast for either candidate, 1,148 voters selected John McKelvey to continue in his current position. Political challenger Frank Tapley, who once held the seat, managed 724 votes, but not enough to unseat McKelvey.