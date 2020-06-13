Because of the close nature of inmates and officers, concerns about the state correctional facilities have always been high on the list during the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, Gov. Kay Ivey issued her 11th supplemental emergency proclamation involving procedures for state correctional facilities.
It states all inmates arriving from county jails will be processed according to prevailing medical standards, specifically a 14-day quarantine period.
The proclamation also ratifies the 30-day moratorium on inmate intake announced March 20 and directs the Department of Corrections to “develop and implement intake procedures appropriate to the COVID-19 public health emergency.” It requires county sheriffs and jails to maintain custody of state inmates until they can be safely transferred to a DOC facility.
Also addressed were the concerns of counties and sheriffs, including ensuring reimbursement of counties for their additional costs in housing and providing medical care to state inmates. The proclamation provides liability protections for counties, sheriffs and their employees against claims arising out of their additional responsibilities under this order.
Gov. Ivey also reiterated her desire DOC resume intake to pre-COVID-19 levels as soon as practicable under the circumstances.
A press release stated the ultimate idea of the proclamation is to ensure legally and practically, state and county detention facilities act as players on the same “team.”