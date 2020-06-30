Gov. Kay Ivey is extending the current safer-at-home order through July 31 at 5 p.m.
The current order is set to expire Friday and will continue for another month. Ivey said social distancing is still required and people are asked to stay at home unless to go to work or for a necessity.
"The fact is, folks, we are still in the thick of this virus disease and it is deadly," Ivey said in a press conference this morning. "We're learning to live with this disease and need to continue to do what we need to do to avoid another stay-at-home order."
Ivey said those things Alabamians need to do is continue to practice social distancing, stay at home unless to go to work or a necessity and to please wear a mask.
"Personal responsibility means it's everyone's responsibility," Ivey said. "You shouldn't have to order somebody to do what is in your own best interest and of those that you care about – your family, friends and neighbors."
Alabama Department of Public Health state health officer Dr. Scott Harris urged the use of a mask as well.
"The reason to do that is because you care about other people," Harris said.
Harris reiterated face coverings limit the chances of spreading the disease to another person.
Harris said with so much uncertainty in the world, this is something that can be controlled.
"This is one thing that we have power over with our own individual behavior," Harris said. "What you do affects other people. Please do your best to take care of those others."
Harris said 28% of all cases throughout the pandemic have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
"Even though we're testing more than we've ever tested, the percentage is going up and is high as it's been," Harris said. "Even though we're testing more, we're finding a greater percentage of those who are positive.
Harris said three-quarters of all deaths have occurred in seniors.
"Even though they're only about 17% of our cases, seniors who are affected with this disease have a 1 in 9 chance of not surviving," Harris said, "and that's a tragedy."
Harris pleads Alabamians to take COVID-19 seriously.
"Please continue to take this seriously," Harris said. "I know so many of you have, but we know there are many who have not yet gotten the message. Our state is opened back up in many ways but this is not the time to let our guard down."
Harris said this is particularly true for seniors and those with chronic health problems.
"You are safer at home," Harris said.
As of now, hospitals are not overwhelmed, Ivey said, but they could be if this does not get under control.
