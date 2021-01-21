Gov. Ivey renewed Alabama's "Safer at Home" order Thursday, extending the statewide mask mandate to Friday, March 5. The order was set to expire Friday.
The mandate requires individuals wear a mask or face covering when in public or in close contact with other people.
All other provisions remain the same with entertainment venues, childcare centers, gyms, hair salons, summer camps and retail stores allowed to remain open under certain social distancing and sanitation rules.
As of Thursday, 432,536 Alabamians have had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 342,982 confirmed and 89,554 probable, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data. This includes 2,665 cases in Tallapoosa County; 213 in the last 14 days.
Statewide, 6,379 have died of COVID-19, including 5,279 confirmed and 1,100 probable. Over 200,000 are presumed recovered.