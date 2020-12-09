Gov. Kay Ivey once again extended Alabama’s “Safer at Home” order Wednesday, making masks mandatory through Jan. 22, 2021.
Ivey has extended the mandate multiple times as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise. The previous extension of the mandate was set to expire Dec. 11.
“Y’all, none of this is easy – none of this is,” Ivey said. “Even though the vaccine’s delivery is right around the corner, we shouldn’t lull ourselves into complacency by thinking we’re out of the woods yet. To the contrary, as Dr. Harris will elaborate, these are some of our darkest days since COVID-19 became a part of our daily conversations and the rising number of new cases has put a strain on our healthcare system unlike any time in recent memory.”
The order does not update any regulations from the previous iteration of the order. This means masks are still required when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions. Masks are also required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above.
“We look forward to the days when we can greet one another again and interact in public while easily seeing each others faces and smiles that aren’t hidden behind these blooming masks. However, this is one sacrifice that we all can make in order to keep our friends and loved ones safe …”
Most businesses are allowed to remain open with social distancing and sanitizing guidelines in place.