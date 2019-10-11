Gov. Kay Ivey has completed completion her radiation treatments for lung cancer she announced she had in September, she said Friday in a statement.
“Three weeks ago, I announced that during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a tiny, isolated malignancy on my lung,” Ivey said. “The day after I shared this news, I went in for an outpatient procedure, which allowed me to begin a series of specialized radiation treatments.
“In a continued commitment to being fully transparent, I am happy to report that I have completed my radiation treatments.”
Ivey said she and her doctor believe she should make a full recovery based on the early stage her lung cancer was discovered and the type of treatment it required.
“I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor,” Ivey said. “ Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early.
“I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me. My blessings in life absolutely include serving the good people of Alabama. Your constant prayers and support enable me to continue leading our great state into a promising future.
“Together, we will build a better Alabama. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home.”