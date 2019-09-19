Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has lung cancer and will soon begin a series of radiation treatments.
In a video release on the governor’s website, Ivey said because she always “shoots straight” with state residents she wanted to share this recent challenge.
“Within the past few weeks during a routine exam my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual,” Ivey said.
Additional tests confirmed it is a tiny isolated malignancy, according to the release.
“The good news is I’m one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered earlier and it’s very treatable,” Ivey said.
Ivey will travel to UAB at Birmingham Hospital on Friday to undergo an outpatient procedure which will allow her to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments.
Ivey said her doctors have assured her this treatment has a high rate of success and will have a minimal impact on her schedule.
“None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do,” Ivey said. “I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early.
“Throughout my life I am constantly reminded I have so much for which to be thankful. God has been incredibly gracious to me. One of the highest honors you have given me is serving as your governor.”