Westwater Resources may be the first Coosa graphite miners of this century, but they didn't set out blindly with a hammer and pick. A quick Alabama records search reveals dozens of graphite-related LLCs registered during the first and second world wars, when the disruption of global shipping routes forced the U.S. to source its own minerals.
As such, now that graphite — a key component of electric vehicle batteries — is back in demand, it didn't take Westwater to tip off prospectors about Coosa County's graphite.
"Alabama had a famous graphite belt so there's no mystery there," said Jesse Edmondson, founder and CEO of U.S. Critical Minerals, which invests in key battery mineral deposits.
Edmondson has uniquely extensive knowledge of what lies beneath Coosa County's surface. Before Alabama Graphite was bought by Westwater Resources in 2018, Edmondson was project geologist and the "boots on the ground" in Coosa County, establishing the company's 42,000-acre mineral rights package, overseeing its exploration and liaising with local stakeholders. Once it was established the graphite met the quality standards for lithium-ion batteries, Alabama Graphite set out to become the first U.S. source of the key battery ingredient, a market currently controlled by China. But the project never took off.
"It was kind of a lull in the market before all this EV (electric vehicle) stuff had really blown up," Edmondson said. "It was a little bit ahead of its time, I guess."
After the takeover, Edmondson formed U.S. Critical Minerals and started looking into the other known graphite deposits along the Alabama Graphite Belt, including the Ceylon Project west of Goodwater, one of the largest mines in Coosa County that shut down in 1947. Though it wasn't built until decades later, the site now straddles four-lane U.S. Highway 280. In 2019 Edmondson started leasing the mineral rights through a business called Charge Minerals, backed by Australian mining company Hexagon Resources.
Hexagon invested $1 million in all, including the leasing and sampling of the deposit in which they dug small holes all over the site, bagged up the crushed rock and sent it off to a lab to be analyzed. In a July 2019 press release, the public company detailed the exploration program and said it was "excited" to enter the market for graphite "sourced and made in the U.S.A."
Though it ended on technical success, Edmondson said, exploration was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hexagon has said little about its Alabama project since.
Just in the past year, however, U.S. Critical Minerals has seen renewed interest not just in the Ceylon Project but other graphite deposits.
"There was then a lull across the space until 2020, but post-COVID all of the battery metals have experienced a significant increase in investor interest and excitement," Edmondson said.
What's changed is a new White House administration intent on electric vehicle adoption and increasingly ambitious pledges from companies like Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen to go fully-electric by a certain date.
Don Baxter, CEO of Canadian company Ceylon Graphite (not to be confused with Edmondson's Ceylon Project) was CEO of Alabama Graphite before the takeover. With EV battery demand set to increase several times over by the end of the decade, according to Baxter, the biggest challenge will be getting enough lithium hydroxide, cobalt and graphite, the largest battery mineral by weight.
"I think it's been an overlooked space," Baxter said. "China's probably a decade ahead of the West in getting ready for this EV or battery revolution. So I would say the U.S. especially is just waking up to the realization that they're screwed because they haven't been looking after this part of the economy."
For those ready to start prospecting in the Alabama Graphite Belt, however, the problem will be finding out who owns what. Anyone with internet access can find out who owns a piece of land through the Alabama Department of Revenue. Just because someone owns the land, however, doesn't mean they own the surface rights, mineral rights or even air rights. Those rights can also be leased.
"The hardest thing down there is trying to get a land package," Baxter said of Alabama. "You don't know whose ancestors have a piece of paper in a drawer somewhere that's long lost and have no clue who owns the property. The thing with (Alabama Graphite) was that it was one family that had all the mineral rights but I understand that's fairly rare."
Alabama Graphite, now under Westwater, leases its 42,000 acres of mineral rights — amounting to 10% of Coosa County by land area — from the estate of Eugenia W. Dean. Included in that package, not far from where Westwater Resources started exploratory drilling in April, is the site of the Fixico Mine, Coosa County's oldest graphite mine named for Chief Fixico of the Creek Tribe.
Fixico Mining Company went bankrupt in 1910 and since then the mineral rights have changed hands several times, but the Deans entered the picture when Alexander City businessman Charles A. Dean Sr. bought the rights package in 1929. According to an Alabama Graphite report, at one point, Robert Russell of Russell Manufacturing bought a half interest from several Dean family heirs, but by 1980, Charles A. Dean Jr. bought it all back and left it to his wife Eugenia when he died in 2008.
Eugenia died in 2014 and is buried in Alexander City Cemetery. Her heirs will receive royalties on any graphite mined. But while the Russell family may no longer have a stake in the minerals now leased by Westwater, their graphite connection does not end there — indeed, the U.S. Geological Survey, which marks every mine and mining prospect ever documented, is peppered with the Russell name.
One prospect, the deceivingly named Diamond Mine, was owned by Robert Russell's father Benjamin and started producing graphite in 1919; however, the business dissolved about a decade later. The old mining site is just north of Central Coosa High School.
Another venture, The Columbia Graphite and Manufacturing Company, was incorporated by Benjamin Russell, J.M. Steverson and T.C. Russell and registered in 1917 in Alexander City. The company's status is still "exists" on the Alabama Secretary of State website. Russell Lands general counsel Steve Forehand said he had not heard of the company but did confirm individuals within the Russell family still own mineral rights inherited from Robert Russell.
At present, however — aside from Westwater's exploratory drilling — there are no active graphite mining or processing operations in Coosa County. But with Westwater planning on putting out only 7,500 tons of processed graphite per year, there's plenty of room for competition.
"The (processing plant) capacity that Westwater's looking to put in Alabama is pretty miniscule," Baxter said. "It's a good start, but just for example, the worldwide demand for graphite for batteries is going to go from about 200,000 tons now to over 3 million tons by 2030 — processed graphite."
And despite the bad environmental reputation of the mining industry, the way Edmondson sees it, the more control the U.S. has over the mining of its battery minerals, the more control it has over its impact.
"At the end of the day, if we want to have the lowest carbon footprint technologically possible then we're going to have to look at domestic mining," Edmondson said. "It's good for job creation, it's good for national security reasons, and I think because of that, hopefully there's a path forward for responsible domestic mining and processing of metals."