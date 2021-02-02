In the 14th century, Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron depicted ten Florentines who had absconded to a countryside villa in order to escape the Black Death. Coming out of 2020, the Lake Martin real estate market tells a very similar story.
Last year, nearly $400 million worth of waterfront property was sold by Lake Martin developer Russell Lands, a 75% increase from an already-stellar 2019, the company said in its market report released in January.
A pandemic-driven scarcity of waterfront homes also caused prices to increase "like a rocket ship being launched from Cape Canaveral," VP of real estate Steve Arnberg told the Alex City Chamber of Commerce in the fall. By the end of the year, the average price of Russell Lands waterfront residential property increased by 21.8% from 2019.
As the demand continues its momentum and prices remain at "all-time low," Russell Lands only expects prices to sustain if not increase further, according to its report.
Some local businesses are noticing the influx of new homeowners.
Tabitha Bowen, owner of Lake Living Cleaning & Remodeling, said clients have doubled since 2019 from a combination of new second homeowners, permanent transplants and pre-existing homeowners who are now spending more time on the lake.
"The ones that I have talked to that have moved here permanently, their biggest concern in moving here is that they're trying to get out of the bigger cities," Bowen said. "Because COVID has been a more rampant thing in the bigger cities."
When all the family trips and kids' summer camps got cancelled last year, that was the deciding factor for Mendy Walden, who lives in Birmingham with her husband and four children. Last year, they bought a second home on Lake Martin.
"We had kind of been looking for a year or two," Walden said. "Then when the pandemic hit and we realized everything for the summer was cancelled, we got really serious about looking."
The family bought a Sandy Creek house in May which was sold off-market. While Walden suspects they may have benefitted from making an early move, supply was dwindling even then.
"There just wasn't a lot on market," she said.
Last year, Georgia native Charley Knight got to experience the real estate market as both a buyer and a seller, which he described as "insanity."
Knight first bought a second home on Lake Martin in 2016. Last year, his brother-in-law and family visited for the 4th of July.
"He made a comment that if we find the right house he would go in with me to upgrade," Knight said. "In two days’ time we were under contract with a house."
Knight then turned around and sold his previous house, which received three full-price offers on the first day. The person who bought it ended up paying full-price plus $1,000, an offer they made the same day they viewed it, the day before it went on the market.
"The reason they did that, they lost one or two deals already," Knight said.
Overall, Knight said he was stunned by the demand.
"The COVID economy here is really kind of fascinating," Knight said. "There's a real shortage of supply."
For Knight, working from the lake has been one of the main appeals.
Ordinarily, Knight commutes from Newnan, Georgia to a downtown Atlanta office he's since only visited "about six times in the last year," Knight said.
"That's obviously one of the huge factors that's driving this surge in demand," he said. "A lot of people can do their work anywhere remotely."
When schools were out last summer, Walden said she and her family spent nearly half the week at Lake Martin for the same reason.
"I stay home with our kids and my husband can pretty much work anywhere," she said. "That's why we'd come on Thursday and stay late on Mondays."
With second homeowners now afforded more time at the lake, Lake Martin's gravitational pull is expanding.
"People who are visiting and investing in Lake Martin come from a broader geographic area," Knight said. "Atlantans have discovered Lake Martin."
Bowen said she's seen new clientele from Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and even a couple from California.
While working from home and a lack of vacation alternatives may help, for some, it's about the freedom from viral infection.
"I definitely felt a lot safer at the lake," Walden said. "We were in our own house and our own boat, bringing all of our food with us and not really leaving the house unless we were in the boat."
The family rarely saw people other than each other and if they did, "there was a lot of water between us," Walden said.